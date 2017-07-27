Officials hosting events to raise awareness of anti-crime efforts in areas of Tehachapi

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - In an effort to raise awareness about police programs, and drug and crime prevention efforts, officials in the Tehachapi area are hosting a number of events on Aug. 1.

From 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. there will be a meet and greet at Philip Marx Central Park where people can play games and speak to their local law enforcement and first responder officers.

The second annual Glow Walk will begin at 8 p.m. and the evening will end with a movie at the park for the whole family.

That same night the Bear Valley Police Department will host its own National Night Out at Cub Lake from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. followed by a movie as well.

Stallion Springs Community Center will be the host location of another National Night Out from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

These are open to the public and volunteers are invited to participate.