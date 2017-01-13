Officials: More than 40 percent of California out of drought

Cloudy
HI: 52°
LO: 41°
HI: 55°
LO: 38°
42% of California is considered to be out of the drought, but Kern County remains in extreme drought conditions.
Presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump says he doesn't really think California's water crisis is caused by drought. "We're going to solve your water problem. You have a water problem that is so insane. It is so ridiculous where they are taking the water and shoving it out to sea," Trump said . Trump made those comments in Fresno, California, on Friday. He was joined onstage by supporters holding signs that said "Farmers for Trump." California is currently in its fifth year of severe drought, according to the U.S. Geological Survey . According to the National Drought Mitigation Center , more than 46 percent of the state was experiencing exceptional drought — the most severe level — this time last year. While that's been cut down to a little over 20 percent today, more than 98 percent of the state is still experiencing some level of drought. Fresno County in particular has a huge agriculture industry. In 2014, its gross production value of crops totaled more than $7 billion. In April, the county farm bureau released a statement claiming the federal government was mismanaging the water supply in the area, calling it "despicable." Trump said local farmers told him there is plenty of water but they're sending it out to sea to protect a "3-inch fish." That fish is the delta smelt, which is facing extinction. According to The Wall Street Journal , the government has flushed more than 1 trillion gallons of water since 2008 to keep the fish out of water pumps. Trump told the crowd if he wins, his team will "start opening up the water" so the local job market can improve. This video includes images from and Getty Images.
A man wades through a flooded parking lot at Discovery Park, Thursday, March 17, 2016, in Sacramento, Calif. Recent storms brought much needed rain and snow which caused some waterways to spill over their banks flooding low-lying areas. The Department of Water Resources announced, Thursday, it would be able to give its client water agencies 45 precent of their water allocations this year, up from as low as 5 percent in 2014. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. - Federal monitors announced Thursday that 42 percent of California has emerged from a five-year drought after some of the heaviest rain and snow in decades.
The finding marks a dramatic turnaround from this time last year when 97 percent of California was locked in drought.
The U.S. Drought Monitor says half of the state, all in the central and southern regions, remains in severe drought or worse.
Storms this week brought the Sierra Nevada its heaviest snow in six years and hit parts of Northern California with the most rain in two decades.
The storms helped double vital snowpack in a week. State reservoirs are now fuller than average for the first time in six years.
State officials say Governor Jerry Brown likely will wait until spring to decide whether to lift the state's three-year drought emergency.
Jose Vaca, 29, was shot by police on December 19 after he exited his vehicle holding a rifle during a routine traffic stop.
A child accidently shot their sibling with a handgun in a town north of Fresno Wednesday.
North of the River Recreation and Park District (NOR) announced construction will begin on the new administrative complex…
All but two minor charges against NFL assistant coach and Foothill High School football player Joey Porter have been dropped following an…