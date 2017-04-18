Officials suggest this may be the year that you avoid getting in the Kern River

As the search for 60-year-old Larry Holguin continued Monday, officials with the Kern County Search and Rescue and Park Rangers suggest the Kern River might pose a serious safety threat this year.

Tom Moore, the co-owner and president of Sierra South Mountain Sports, says the high water levels are great for those that like to raft, but recommends that people go on guided tours if they want to experience the Kern River this year.

Volunteers searched for Holguin again today and a helicopter is expected to fly over the area Tuesday.