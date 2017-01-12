Oil projects expected to double in 2017

Oil projects are expected to more than double in 2017.

Oil and gas companies are expected to increase spending this year as confidence that a two-year oil price slump is behind them.

Experts say the outlook is due to a more than 20% rise in benchmark crude prices over the last two months, hitting $55 a barrel.

Exploration and production spending is expected to reach $450 billion this year, still 40% below 2014 levels.