Olympic athlete Michael Phelps in Bakersfield for fundraising event

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -

28-time gold medalist and world champion swimmer Michael Phelps is coming to Bakersfield.

The Olympic athlete will serve as keynote speaker for the annual Voices of Inspiration dinner and fundraising event at Rabobank Convention Center.

Funds raised at Voices of Inspiration support the many end-of-life services Hoffmann offers its terminally ill patients and their families in Kern County.

