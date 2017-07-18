One adult male shot in southwest Bakersfield

Morgan Wheeler
11:43 PM, Jul 17, 2017
bakersfield | local news | 23abc
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -

Officals say 20 -year-old Marquese Whatley was driving a car with his cousin when he was shot at multiple times.  

 

He is in moderate and stable condition. The shooting happend on Apple Blossom Drive then drove himself to Jack In The Box where officals found him in the bathroom. 

 

 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News