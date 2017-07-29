One Bakersfield teen killed, another injured in crash east of Bakersfield Friday night

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A 19-year-old man was killed and a 19-year-old woman was injured in a crash east of Bakersfield Friday night.

Officials said just before midnight, the Kern County Sheriff's Office received a call of a female wondering in the traffic lanes on Breckenridge Road east of Comanche Drive.

When deputies arrived they found the woman who appeared to be injured in the roadway.

While speaking with the woman, the deputy noticed a vehicle down the embankment approximately 200 feet.

The deputy located the 19-year-old man who had been ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The deputy contacted the California Highway Patrol who determined the man was driving his 1996 Honda Del Sol westbound on Breckenridge Road at a high rate of speed.

CHP said the driver failed to negotiate the left curve and went off the road, down the embankment.

The car rolled several times. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected.

The female passenger, identified as Letty Lopez, 19, of Bakersfield, had moderated injuries and was transported by air ambulance to Kern Medical.

It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.