One dead, three injured after crash on Highway 65

The California Highway Patrol is reporting that one person is dead and three others are injured after a two vehicle crash north of Bakersfield.

The head-on collision happened near the intersection of Highway 65 and Lerdo Highway. CHP is also reporting that one of the vehicles is on fire and that people may still be pinned inside the cars.

Traffic is being affected in the area, and Highway 65 will be closed down for an unknown duration.

This story is developing, check back for updates.