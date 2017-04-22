Police arrest man in connection to shooting that left one man injured in SW Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -

UPDATE (April 22, 1017 8:23a.m.): Detectives from the Bakersfield Police Department identified a suspect in the shooting that happened on April 12, near Mira Loma Drive and Chester Lane.

Police tracked down the suspected near Harris Rd. and Stine Rd. He was taken into custody without incident. He was found in possess of a loaded .40 caliber handgun.

The suspect, Javier Guido, 24, was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon, firearm violations, gang participation and violation of parole.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Detective Littlefield at (661) 326-3558 or (661)327-7111.

=================================================================

A shooting in Southwest Bakersfield Wednesday night injured one.

Officers were called to the scene at California Ave and Chester Lane around 9 p.m.

There were two male victims. One sustained a minor gunshot wound to his arm and the other was uninjured.

A dark compact vehicle was seen fleeing the scene at a high speed shortly after the shots were fired.

Bakersfield police are investigating.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.