One killed in deadly crash in Southwest Bakersfield

We are learning new information about a deadly crash in southwest Bakersfield.

The CHP says a 24-year-old woman was killed when the car she was driving rolled onto a field on Stine Road near Houghton Road around 6:00 p.m. Wednesday.

Officials say she was looking at the passenger while driving, causing her to veer off the road onto the dirt shoulder and overturn.

She died at the scene.

Her passenger, identified as 26-year-old Jacob Silva, was airlifted to the hospital. He suffered major injuries.

Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors in the crash.