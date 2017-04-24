One killed in deadly crash out of Central Bakersfield

Fair
HI: 74°
LO: 53°
BPD is investigating a deadly collision on Chester Avenue and 20th Street.
It all happened just before 11:00 PM last night, officers say a vehicle and motorcycle collided at an intersection.
The rider of the motorcycle was an adult man. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.
It does not appear that drugs or alcohol were factors.
BPD is investigating a deadly collision on Chester Avenue and 20th Street.
Dozens of community members gathered at Moo Creamery in southwest Bakersfield to help a local farm rebuild after massive storms left their…
Sunday marked the 11th anniversary of the murder of Wendale Davis.
A brush fire is burning near Highway 46 and Annette Road, northwest of Blackwells Corner in Kern County.