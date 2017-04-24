One killed in deadly crash out of Central Bakersfield

2:15 AM, Apr 24, 2017

BPD is investigating a deadly collision on Chester Avenue and 20th Street.

It all happened just before 11:00 PM last night, officers say a vehicle and motorcycle collided at an intersection.

The rider of the motorcycle was an adult man. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene. 

It does not appear that drugs or alcohol were factors. 

