One killed in Rosamond dune buggy accident

3:57 PM, Feb 1, 2017
Nordquist, Chloe
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - One person has died after a fatal dune buggy accident in Rosamond Wednesday afternoon.

Officials were called out to 45th Street West and Astoria Avenue around 12:20 p.m. for an overturned dune buggy.

The person inside was bleeding and the coroner was called to the scene.

