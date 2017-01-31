One man and a woman arrested in Oildale for drug and weapon charges

4:55 AM, Jan 31, 2017
5:32 AM, Jan 31, 2017
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

On Monday, 1/30/2017, at approximately 8:00 pm, officers of the Bakersfield Police Department executed a search warrant in the 200 block of Moneta Ave. During a subsequent search, multiple firearms were located. Three of the firearms were determined to be stolen. As a result of the investigation, Alexander Guzzardo, 27, and Jennifer Cottrell, 38, were arrested for stolen property, firearm, and narcotic related charges.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News