On Monday, 1/30/2017, at approximately 8:00 pm, officers of the Bakersfield Police Department executed a search warrant in the 200 block of Moneta Ave. During a subsequent search, multiple firearms were located. Three of the firearms were determined to be stolen. As a result of the investigation, Alexander Guzzardo, 27, and Jennifer Cottrell, 38, were arrested for stolen property, firearm, and narcotic related charges.