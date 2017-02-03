One man arrested in Central Bakersfield on gang and deadly weapon charges

3:03 AM, Feb 3, 2017
On Thursday, 2/02/17, at approximately 5:00PM, officers of the Bakersfield Police Department responded to the 1400 block of 4th Street for a subject brandishing a shotgun. Officers arrived and detained Joseph Casillas (20) of Bakersfield, who was found to have a pistol-gripped shotgun concealed in his waistband. The investigation revealed Casillas had been involved in a verbal argument with other subjects on scene and brandished the shotgun during the argument. No shots were fired and Casillas was taken into custody without incident. Officers obtained a search warrant and located an additional firearm in a residence associated with Casillas. Casillas was arrested and booked for assault with a deadly weapon, gang participation, firearm violations, and criminal threats

