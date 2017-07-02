One man "dead for quite some time" pulled from the Kern River, another man still missing
KEYESVILLE, Calif. - The Kern County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue Sergeant Steve Williams said crews pulled a body out of the the Kern River Saturday afternoon.
Sgt. Williams said the adult man appeared to be "dead for quite some time."
He was found in Keyesville south around 6:30 p.m.
Sgt. Williams said the Kern County Coroner will identify the body, but confirmed the only missing person who they were searching for in the river at the time was Michael Ramirez, 27, from Orange County.
Throughout the week family and friends of Ramirez searched along the Kern River for him.
Saturday evening KCSO Search and Rescue also assisted the Tulare County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue team after a 26-year-old man went missing near the county line.
Sgt. Williams said the man from Hemet, CA was last seen near Riverkern inner tubing with a woman. The two somehow became separated from their inner tube. Sgt. Williams said the woman was able to get out of the river, but the search continues Sunday for the man.
Early Saturday morning, KCSO Search and Rescue pulled a man out of the Kern River near Keyesville, he was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.