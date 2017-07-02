One man "dead for quite some time" pulled from the Kern River, another man still missing

KEYESVILLE, Calif. - The Kern County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue Sergeant Steve Williams said crews pulled a body out of the the Kern River Saturday afternoon.

Sgt. Williams said the adult man appeared to be "dead for quite some time."

He was found in Keyesville south around 6:30 p.m.

Sgt. Williams said the Kern County Coroner will identify the body, but confirmed the only missing person who they were searching for in the river at the time was Michael Ramirez, 27, from Orange County.

Throughout the week family and friends of Ramirez searched along the Kern River for him.

Ramirez was last seen Thursday June 22, when he jumped into the Kern River near Keyesville.

Ramirez, a member of the Orange County-based music group Rebellion Warfare, was with friends after they surprised him with a camping trip for his birthday, which was June 19th.

On Sunday, family and friends posted on their GoFundMe page that Ramirez was found dead.

Saturday evening KCSO Search and Rescue also assisted the Tulare County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue team after a 26-year-old man went missing near the county line.

Sgt. Williams said the man from Hemet, CA was last seen near Riverkern inner tubing with a woman. The two somehow became separated from their inner tube. Sgt. Williams said the woman was able to get out of the river, but the search continues Sunday for the man.

Early Saturday morning, KCSO Search and Rescue pulled a man out of the Kern River near Keyesville, he was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Sgt. Williams said in an interview with 23ABC on Saturday that people need to stay out of the river because the water is higher than it's been in years.

The Search and Rescue crews will be stationed in Kern River Valley and Bakersfield Sunday in preparation of more rescues.