Friends of Michael Ramirez continue search after he jumped in on Thursday

Family and friends of Michael Ramirez continued their search Monday after Ramirez jumped into the Kern River near Keyesville on Thursday.

Ramirez, a member of the Orange County-based music group Rebellion Warfare, was with friends after they surprised him with a camping trip for his birthday, which was June 19th.

Friends told 23ABC that at least 60 people have come from as far as Las Vegas and Arizona to help in the search for Ramirez, who is also known as Dossick.

They say they are hopeful that he is still alive and will continue to search until they find him.

Search and Rescue searched the Keyesville area this morning and will continue searching this evening.