One of three suspects in shooting outside Chuck E. Cheese's sentenced

Light fog
HI: 62°
LO: 40°
HI: 66°
LO: 41°
HI: 55°
LO: 43°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - One of three suspects involved in a shooting outside of Chuck E. Cheese’s in April was sentenced to one year and four months in prison.
Brent Pratt pled no contest to participating in a street gang. The charges of attempted murder and assault with a firearm on a person were dropped.
Another suspect in the case, Melton Smith, will be sentenced on December 28.
RELATED: BPD: 3 arrested in Chuck E Cheese's shooting
Timothy Martinez has been a drum major for three years and now he'll be conducting music in a parade in London for New Year's.
Telehealth Docs had their official ribbon cutting in Downtown Bakersfield Wednesday.
The pedestrian involved in a vehicle versus pedestrian accident in Southwest Bakersfield Wednesday evening died.
With a ten day waiting period for anyone purchasing guns in California, today was the last chance to buy an assault rifle before new laws…