One of three suspects in shooting outside Chuck E. Cheese's sentenced

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - One of three suspects involved in a shooting outside of Chuck E. Cheese’s in April was sentenced to one year and four months in prison.

Brent Pratt pled no contest to participating in a street gang. The charges of attempted murder and assault with a firearm on a person were dropped.

Another suspect in the case, Melton Smith, will be sentenced on December 28.

