Over 30,000 cubic yards of waste from Los Angeles area found in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - According to the Kern County Public Health Services Environmental Health Division, Kern County cities are receiving green waste from the Los Angeles area.

Kern Public Health and the Kern County Department of Agriculture and Measurement Standards responded to a complaint regarding unpermitted facility at 9705 Valpredo Avenue in Bakersfield was receiving green waste.

Upon investigation, 39,900 cubic yards of mixed green and wood waste that originated in Los Angeles was found onsite. This violates several of the State's quarantine boundaries established to prevent the migration of harmful pests and diseases.

“Requiring businesses to maintain minimum safety practices to ensure the safety of our residents, but also specifically our agricultural community, is paramount,” Matthew Constantine, Director of Public Health Services, said.

Agricultural Soil Products operates two sites in Inglewood and Gardena that accept local landscaper and homeowner waste such as grass clippings, leaves, and wood chips. The waste material was then trucked to the unpermitted facility at 9705 Valpredo Avenue in Kern County, which was then bagged and sold.

Environmental Health issued a cease and desist order for operating without a permit. In addition, the Kern County Department of Agriculture and Measurement Standards has issued a Notice of Proposed Action, including a monetary penalty, against the facility for violation of transport and notification requirements.