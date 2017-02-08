Over 500 people affected by phishing scam involving Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District information

Clear
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A "phishing scam" has led to the release of private Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District information, affecting approximately 513 current and past employees.
A person posing as a legitimate employee made the request for the information via email.
The scam led to the attacker receiving social security numbers and W-2 forms. There was no actual break-in or hacking of any computer systems. No patient information was obtained.
However, one case of tax fraud has been confirmed as a result.
The Internal Revenue Service recently issued a warning about similar scams.
Adventist Health has notified all affected individuals and offered them free credit monitoring services for the next 12 months.
