Over 500 people affected by phishing scam involving Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District information

3:42 PM, Feb 8, 2017
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A "phishing scam" has led to the release of private Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District information, affecting approximately 513 current and past employees.

A person posing as a legitimate employee made the request for the information via email.

The scam led to the attacker receiving social security numbers and W-2 forms. There was no actual break-in or hacking of any computer systems. No patient information was obtained.

However, one case of tax fraud has been confirmed as a result.

The Internal Revenue Service recently issued a warning about similar scams.

Adventist Health has notified all affected individuals and offered them free credit monitoring services for the next 12 months.

