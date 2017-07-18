Overnight shooting leaves man with moderate injuries

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A man identified as Marquese Whatley, 20, was found in a Jack-In-The-Box restroom by officers after being shot.

The victim was shot on Apple Blossom Dr. but then proceeded to drive to the Jack-In-The-Box on Stine and Planz Rd. where officers found him.

The victims family said he was shot multiple times in the leg and officers said he sustained moderate injuries.

No suspect information has been released at this time.