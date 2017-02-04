Patti Smith Memorial Transport honors local rescuer by saving over 100 animals
Over 100 animals are being saved Saturday at the Bakersfield Animal Care Center to honor Patti Smith, a longtime animal activist who passed away recently.
The Patti Smith Memorial Transport of Bakersfield Pets will help find homes for animals at risk of being euthanized.
Representatives from local rescue organizations will help board the animals onto a rescue express bus. The bus will transport the animals over 1,000 miles to shelters and rescue organizations as far north as Portland.