Pedestrian killed in deadly crash in Oildale

12:22 AM, Jun 27, 2017
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -

The CHP is reporting a deadly crash that killed a pedestrian in Oildale.

That crash reported northbound on State Route 99 and Merle Haggard Drive. Traffic is currently closed in one lane.

We have a crew heading the the scene. Check back for more updates. 

