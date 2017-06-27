Pedestrian killed in deadly crash in Oildale

Fair
The CHP is reporting a deadly crash that killed a pedestrian in Oildale.
That crash reported northbound on State Route 99 and Merle Haggard Drive. Traffic is currently closed in one lane.
We have a crew heading the the scene. Check back for more updates.
A Bakersfield Police Department officer crashed into a pickup truck on Panorama Drive Monday evening while heading to a burglary call.
On Monday the United Farm Workers and UFW Foundation held press conferences in Bakersfield, Fresno and Salinas introducing the new "Nada…
The United Farm Workers unveiled a new ringtone Monday in hopes to educate undocumented immigrants of their rights in America if confronted…