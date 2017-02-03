Person hit by train in South Bakersfield near S Chester Ave

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Updated 6:15am: Bakersfield Police have released new details in the incident giving an idea of what happened last night.

Police say as the train approached the man he refused to move and the train eventually struck him. The train did sound a horn to warn the man.

He was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries and will undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

=====

A person was hit by a train in South Bakersfield a little before 11 p.m. Thursday night.

The accident happened at the train tracks near S Chester Ave. and Sandra Drive.

The person hit received head injuries, according to BPD.

The stopped train caused traffic in some areas.

23ABC will update this story as we receive more information.