PG&E offers safety tips in case of a storm emergency
4:05 PM, Feb 14, 2017
PG&E has a list of tips on how to stay safe and plan ahead in upcoming storms in case of an emergency.
In case of an evacuation, consider the following tips to stay safe:
Create an emergency preparedness kit that includes food and water, health and personal supplies, medication and equipment such as a portable radio and flashlights.
Keep at least a half tank of gas in your car at all times in case you need to evacuate unexpectedly. Gas stations might be closed during emergencies or even run out of fuel if there's a rush of customers. Keep electric vehicles charged as well.
Familiarize yourself with alternate routes out of your area. If possible, identify multiple locations in different directions so you have options during an evacuation. That being said, if authorities identify a specific evacuation route, follow it. Do not take shortcuts as they may be blocked.
Be alert for road hazards such as washed-out roads or bridges and downed power lines. Do not drive into flooded areas.
If possible, leave early enough to avoid being trapped by severe weather.
Keep your pets in mind when planning for emergencies. Include your pets in your practice drills. The practice can help them get used to a leash or carrier during stressful situations. Find out which kennels, shelters or veterinarians can care for your animals during an emergency. Public shelters may not accept pets because of health and safety concerns.
Ensure ways to communicate. Keep cell phones, computers, and tablets charged. Keep extra chargers in convenient locations in your office and car.
Establish a location where your family can reunite after evacuating. Decide on a second meeting place, in case the primary location is unusable.