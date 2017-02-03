Piute Mountain School closed for ninth consecutive day

Zuriel Loving
7:04 AM, Feb 3, 2017
Caliente Union School District has closed Piute Mountain School again.

The closure is due to flooding and debris in the area. Today, February 3, 2017, marks the ninth consecutive day that the school has been closed. Each closure has been due to flooding and debris.

