Piute Mountain School closed for the tenth consecutive day

Zuriel Loving
7:13 AM, Feb 6, 2017
According to the school closure website, Caliente Union School District has closed Piute Mountain School for the tenth consecutive day.

The school is closed due to flooding and debris.

It's unclear when school will be back in session.

