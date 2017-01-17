Plane makes emergency landing at Meadows Field Airport

6:06 PM, Jan 16, 2017
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A plane had to make an emergency landing after a landing gear problem at Meadows Field Airport Monday evening.

Kern County emergency crews were waiting around 3 p.m. for the plane.

Airport officials said the plane landed without incident and no one was hurt.

