Police activity blocking E. Bakersfield roadway

Justin Burton
10:45 AM, Jan 6, 2017
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - An East Bakersfield intersection is closed down due to police activity in the area.

Bakersfield Police and the Kern County Sheriff's Office have shut down Flower and Haley Streets.

The nature of the investigation is currently unknown.

