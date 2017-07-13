Police investigate overnight shooting in California City

Bakersfield - California City Police are investigating a shooting that occurred overnight near the intersection of Airway Blvd and Redwood Blvd.

The call came in around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday night. No injuries have been reported and Police are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call Police.

Anyone on or near Airway Blvd between Redwood and South Loop Blvd and has recorded outdoor street footage from a home security camera is asked to call police.





