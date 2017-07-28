Police looking for missing teen last seen in northwest Bakersfield

Fair
BPD said Alexis Perez, 14, was last seen on Thursday at 6:15 p.m. in northwest Bakersfield.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - UPDATE: BPD said the runaway teen has been found and is unharmed.
The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a runaway teen on Friday.
Perez is described as a Hispanic female, 5’5”, 120 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white shirt, black shorts and black/white Nike shoes, police said.
Perez is considered at risk due to a medical condition, BPD said.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Perez is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department (661) 327-7111.
