Police looking for missing teen last seen in northwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - UPDATE: BPD said the runaway teen has been found and is unharmed.

The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a runaway teen on Friday.

Alexis Perez, 14, was last seen on Thursday shortly after 6 p.m. in northwest Bakersfield.

Perez is described as a Hispanic female, 5’5”, 120 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white shirt, black shorts and black/white Nike shoes, police said.

Perez is considered at risk due to a medical condition, BPD said.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Perez is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department (661) 327-7111.