Police looking for Northeast Bakersfield burglary suspect

5:35 PM, Feb 10, 2017
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield police are looking for a suspect involved in a burglary near Columbus Street and University Ave in Northeast Bakersfield.

The burglary happened on February 6.

The suspect is described as a white male adult and 50 to 60 years old with brown hair and a thin build.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to Detective Shihrer at 661-326-3861 and/or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.

