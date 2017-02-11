Police looking for Northeast Bakersfield burglary suspect

Light rain
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield police are looking for a suspect involved in a burglary near Columbus Street and University Ave in Northeast Bakersfield.
The burglary happened on February 6.
The suspect is described as a white male adult and 50 to 60 years old with brown hair and a thin build.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to Detective Shihrer at 661-326-3861 and/or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.
