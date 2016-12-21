Police looking for suspect after Christmas lights stolen from Downtown Shafter

Haze
Police seek public's help in finding suspect who stole Christmas lights from downtown area.
SHAFTER, Calif. - The Shafter Police Department is looking for the public’s help after Christmas lights have been stolen from the downtown area over the past week.
The City of Shafter and Mayor Cathy Prout put up the decorations in the downtown business district for the holidays. Officials called out the "grinch" thieves on social media Monday.
Anyone with information on the thefts is asked to call the Shafter Police Department at 661-746-8500.
