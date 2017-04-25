Police looking for two suspects in Crab In A Bag burglary

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying and locating two suspects wanted for burglary.

On April 20, 2017 at 12:47 p.m., the suspects forced entry into the Crab in a Bag Restaurant located at 1641 Union Avenue, and removed items.

The suspects were captured on video surveillance and described as:

Suspect 1: White or Hispanic Male, early 30’s, 5’8” to 5’11”, 170 pounds, wearing a jacket, with shorts and long socks.

Suspect 2: White or Hispanic Male, 30’s, 5’10”, 170 pounds, wearing a baseball hat with affixed flashlight, long sleeved shirt with unknown logo.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to call Detective Timothy Diaz (661) 326-3921, or the Bakersfield Police Department (661) 327-7111.