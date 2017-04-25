Police looking for two suspects in Crab In A Bag burglary

Fair
HI: -°
LO: 54°
The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying and locating two suspects wanted for burglary.
On April 20, 2017 at 12:47 p.m., the suspects forced entry into the Crab in a Bag Restaurant located at 1641 Union Avenue, and removed items.
The suspects were captured on video surveillance and described as:
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to call Detective Timothy Diaz (661) 326-3921, or the Bakersfield Police Department (661) 327-7111.
On Sunday April 23, 2017, at approximately 10:35 a.m., deputies from the Wasco City Substation responded to the area of 6 th Street and…
The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community's assistance in identifying and locating two suspects wanted for burglary.
28-time gold medalist and world champion swimmer Michael Phelps is coming to Bakersfield.
23ABC News/KERO-TV has been honored with a regional Edward R. Murrow Award, the Radio Television Digital News Association announced Tuesday.