Police: Man gets stuck in chimney during attempted burglary

Ridgecrest, Calif. -

Officials had to rescue a man Sunday who got stuck inside of a chimney while attempting to break into a residence.

Ridgecrest Police Department said officers were called to a residence in the 500 block of W. Maime Ave. after a residential burglary alarm was triggered.

After speaking with the alarm company RPD dispatch received a call from an unknown female who wanted to report that her friend was stuck in a chimney and needing help.

Coincidentally, the burglary alarm and request for aid were at the same location. When RPD Officers arrived on-scene they located Keith Schultz, stuck inside of the chimney.

Officers also found signs of forced entry into the residence and an open back door. It is believed at the time of this report that Schultz attempted to break into the residence by climbing down the chimney, getting himself stuck.

Officers believe that his accomplice(s) forced entry into the residence attempting to free him but triggered the home alarm instead. The accomplice(s) fled the scene and remain at large.

Schultz was eventually freed from the chimney by Kern County Firefighters and taken into custody by RPD on an open charge of burglary.

After receiving a medical clearance Shultz was transported to the Central Receiving Facility in Bakersfield, CA for booking.