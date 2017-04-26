Police searching for men who robbed Los Mexicanos Taqueria and Market in East Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for three armed men after they robbed Los Mexicanos Taqueria and Market.

It happened Tuesday night just after 9:00 p.m. in the 1200 block of Niles Street. When BPD responded to the scene, the victim said three men entered the business, one armed with a firearm and demanded money.

The men all fled on foot from the business.

The suspects are described as two black men between the ages of 17 and 19 years and one black man between the age of 20 and 21 years.