Police searching for suspect who robbed a 81-year-old woman

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Police are looking for a suspect wanted for robbery and elder abuse.

The suspect approached an 81-year-old woman on the night of January 27 and forcibly pulled the purse from her arm and knocked her to the ground.

The elderly woman suffered minor injuries and the suspect ran from the scene.

The incident happened around 9:40 p.m. in Downtown Bakersfield near K Street and 20th Street.

The suspect is described as a black male adult, and 18 to 20 years old with a dark colored hooded sweatshirt, white shorts, and afro style hair.

Anyone with information regarding this case or the identity of the suspect is asked to call Detective Glen Davis at 661-326-3511 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.