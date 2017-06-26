BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield Wing Fest was hotter than the triple-digit temperatures at the Kern County Fairgrounds. 15 vendors came to show off their spicy and creative wings. But the shining moment of the day was the wing eating contest.

Six contestants battled to eat 15 wings in 5 minutes! 23ABC's Jada Montemarano was able to judge this competition where one was victorious. His name is Jeffery Gresham, or Popeye, and he devoured all 15 wings. The other contestants had no chance and even waved the white flag halfway through.

Jada was able to speak with Popeye after his win to find out his technique. He said that he took all the meat off first and then ate it, instead of trying to eat right off the bone. He also told Jada he knew he would win once the competition began. Once he saw how much faster he was moving than the others, he knew it was over.

To see the Facebook Live from the contest head to At The Table Show on Facebook !

Bakersfield Wing Fest also brought out 15 vendors from around Kern County who showed off their spicy and creative wings. Attendees were able to try every wing and then vote on their favorite! Last year Hooters took home the top prize, but this year Happy Hour Bar and Tapas won "Best in Show" for their boneless, juicy wings.

The restaurant's owner, Matt Hearn, was actually a contestant on Hell's Kitchen. He brought his television cooking skills to Happy Hour, which just opened in Bakersfield. These wings will be available at the restaurant daily.