Poso Creek water causes flooding in Wasco

Clear
HI: 63°
LO: 55°
HI: 57°
LO: 49°
LO: 43°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Poso Creek was flowing extra strong Thursday due to weather, creating a situation to the southwest in the Wasco area.
Near Highway 43 and Blankenship Road, heavy rains have caused debris to flow through orchards.
Crews brought in heavy machinery to get the water flowing safely again.
The United Farm Workers President Arturo S. Rodriguez issued the following statement from the union's Keen, California headquarters after the…
Poso Creek was flowing extra strong Thursday due to weather, creating a situation to the southwest in the Wasco area.
There are times in life when you just don't understand, you don't get what's happening, and you don't know why.
Family and friends of Trice Harvey said their final goodbyes to the former State Assemblyman and Kern County Supervisor Thursday.