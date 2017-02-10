Poso Creek water causes flooding in Wasco

5:01 PM, Feb 9, 2017
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Poso Creek was flowing extra strong Thursday due to weather, creating a situation to the southwest in the Wasco area.

Near Highway 43 and Blankenship Road, heavy rains have caused debris to flow through orchards.

Crews brought in heavy machinery to get the water flowing safely again.

