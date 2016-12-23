Possible suspicious object reported on Wall Street in Downtown Bakersfield, scene clear

Chloe Nordquist
9:37 PM, Dec 22, 2016
1 hour ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Official received a call about a possible suspicious object in the alley near Wall Street and G Street in Downtown Bakersfield Thursday night, according to BPD.

A community member reported that those at Front Porch Music nearby were not allowed to leave.

The scene is now clear. Officials determined it was a non-hazardous object.

