Possible suspicious object reported on Wall Street in Downtown Bakersfield, scene clear

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Official received a call about a possible suspicious object in the alley near Wall Street and G Street in Downtown Bakersfield Thursday night, according to BPD.
A community member reported that those at Front Porch Music nearby were not allowed to leave.
The scene is now clear. Officials determined it was a non-hazardous object.
An accident was reported near S. Laurelglen Blvd and Gosford Road in Southwest Bakersfield Thursday night around 10:15 p.m.
