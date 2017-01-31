Possible threats made against Curran Middle School in Southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Kern County Sheriff's Office is investigating a report of possible threats made involving students at Curran Middle School, a spokesperson for the agency said Tuesday.

Court documents obtained by 23ABC suggest that a "hit list" identified 10 to 15 students who currently attend the school.

"The unknown subjected to created the 'hit list' said he would shoot the students while they attended school on 02/14/2017," according to the court documents.

Officials were alerted to the issue on January 2 after a child notified her father.

On January 3, investigators found a threatening post on Instagram under the account name "2k 17 shots," which suggested the shooting would take place on February 15.

The case is an ongoing investigation and at this point no arrests have been made, according to KCSO Public Information Officer Ray Pruitt.

Curran is a Bakersfield City School District school and is located on Lymric Way in Southwest Bakersfield.

The Bakersfield City School District sent out the following statement: