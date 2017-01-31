Possible threats made against Curran Middle School in Southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Kern County Sheriff's Office is investigating a report of possible threats made involving students at Curran Middle School, a spokesperson for the agency said Tuesday.
Court documents obtained by 23ABC suggest that a "hit list" identified 10 to 15 students who currently attend the school.
"The unknown subjected to created the 'hit list' said he would shoot the students while they attended school on 02/14/2017," according to the court documents.
Officials were alerted to the issue on January 2 after a child notified her father.
On January 3, investigators found a threatening post on Instagram under the account name "2k 17 shots," which suggested the shooting would take place on February 15.
The case is an ongoing investigation and at this point no arrests have been made, according to KCSO Public Information Officer Ray Pruitt.
Curran is a Bakersfield City School District school and is located on Lymric Way in Southwest Bakersfield.
The Bakersfield City School District sent out the following statement:
During winter break, the Bakersfield City School District was made aware of the existence of recent social media posts that appeared to be making threats towards a group of students believed to attend Curran Middle School. District and school officials quickly made contact with the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and worked with them to investigate this matter. These posts have since been removed and at this time, we do not believe that the safety of this group of students is in jeopardy. Curran Middle School parents were notified via letter sent home with students upon returning from winter break.
The safety of the students of our district is always of top priority. We will continue to work with authorities and monitor this and any other situation that may arise that threatens that safety.