Potholes are giving drivers headaches after recent storms have hit the valley

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Recent storms throughout the valley caused many drivers headaches all thanks to potholes.

You have may have noticed potholes throughout your neighborhoods and have had to swerve out of the way just to avoid them.

23ABC News spoke with Bakersfield Public Works, who say these storms being spread out and consistent over the span of the last few days, are the worst case scenario for potholes.

Officials say this consistent rain doesn't allow the pavement to dry and with cars driving over that, it wears it down.

Residents can report potholes they see by using the Bakersfield Mobile app, or by dialing 326-ROADS for their direct pothole hotline.