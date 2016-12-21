Power outage affecting 1,200 customers in Southwest Bakersfield

Light fog
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Three power outages affecting over 1,200 customers were reported Wednesday afternoon in Southwest Bakersfield, according to PG&E.
One outage was caused by damaged underground equipment. The cause of the other outage is unknown.
The power went out around 2:30 p.m.. The estimated restoration time is 4:15 p.m.
Timothy Martinez has been a drum major for three years and now he'll be conducting music in a parade in London for New Year's.
Telehealth Docs had their official ribbon cutting in Downtown Bakersfield Wednesday.
The pedestrian involved in a vehicle versus pedestrian accident in Southwest Bakersfield Wednesday evening died.
With a ten day waiting period for anyone purchasing guns in California, today was the last chance to buy an assault rifle before new laws…