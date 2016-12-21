Power outage affecting 1,200 customers in Southwest Bakersfield

Chloe Nordquist
3:25 PM, Dec 21, 2016
3:27 PM, Dec 21, 2016
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Three power outages affecting over 1,200 customers were reported Wednesday afternoon in Southwest Bakersfield, according to PG&E.

One outage was caused by damaged underground equipment. The cause of the other outage is unknown.

The power went out around 2:30 p.m.. The estimated restoration time is 4:15 p.m.

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News