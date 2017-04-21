Power outage affecting over 90,000 customers in San Francisco, stopping trains and cable cars

The Latest on a widespread power outage in San Francisco (all times local):

10:17 a.m.

Pacific Gas & Electric says about 90,000 customers have been affected by a power outage in San Francisco.

PG&E spokeswoman Tamar Sarkissian said a series of outages began affecting parts of the city at 9 a.m. Friday.

Sarkissian says crews are assessing the situation but there's no immediate estimate for when power will be restored.

The outage includes the Financial District and other areas. One downtown commuter rail station has been shut down.

———

10 a.m.

A wide area of San Francisco has been hit by a power outage.

The blackout hit at midmorning Friday in the Financial District and other areas.

The Bay Area Rapid Transit tweeted that its downtown Montgomery Station is closed due to the outage.

The San Francisco Chronicle says the outage is also affecting the Presidio, and KRON-TV reports the outage stretches to the Marina/Cow Hollow area.

A call seeking comment from Pacific Gas & Electric was not immediately returned.