Power outage reported in Kernville

More than 1200 customers are without power this morning in the Kernville area.

The power went out just after 8a.m. Currently 1251 customers are without power.

So Cal Edison is aware of the outage and is investigating what caused it.

According to their website they hope to have power restored by 11:30a.m.

Several 23ABC viewers reached out to the newsroom and said they heard what sounded like trees breaking or falling over and then the power went out.