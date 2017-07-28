Prayer circle planned for "Baby Dezmen" at Riverwalk Park tonight

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A prayer circle is planned for a Bakersfield baby born with a rare heart defect for Friday at Riverwalk Park at 6 p.m.

Dezmen Licea was born last month with total anomalous pulmonary venous return, TAPVR, which is a heart defect that causes the vessels that transport oxygen-rich blood back to the heart to be improperly connected.

The Licea family said on their Facebook page that their son is currently on life support and that they are actively looking for a hospital to treat him.

The Liceas started a GoFundMe page to raise financial support for their son.