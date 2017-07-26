Press conference involving Kern High School District lawsuit to take place Wednesday morning

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A press conference involving the Kern High School District lawsuit settlement is set to take place on Wednesday morning.

Plaintiffs in the case are expected to share details in the lawsuit, which involved Latino and Black students being expelled from school at a higher rate, than white students.

In 2009, the district had more than 2,200 expulsions, the highest of any district in the state.

Latino students were being expelled at a rate 350 percent higher than white students, while black students were being expelled at a rate of 600 percent more than white students.

According to the California Department of Education, these numbers have dropped since.

The district is now agreeing to $670,000 as part of this lawsuit and to strengthen training programs related to disciplinary practices.

The conference will take place at 10 a.m. at the Greater Bakersfield Legal Assistance building on California Avenue.