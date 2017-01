A community coalition led by the Central Labor Council will be holding a press conference to call on Bakersfield City Council to hold a special election to fill the vacancy in Ward 5.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -

WATCH LIVE:

The press conference is being scheduled after the untimely death of newly elected Council Member Jeff Tkac. He was found dead in his home on January 5th and died by susicide.

According to a press release, council members Wilie Rivera, Andrae Gonzalez, Bob Smith and Jacquie Sullivan have all stated they also feel and election is the best course of action.

In order to hold a special election more than 4,700 signatures need to be collected.

The press conference will be held at the Southwest Branch Library 8301 Ming Ave 93311 at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.