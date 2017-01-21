PREVIEW: 23ABC National Reading Day

Cloudy
23ABC Reading Day
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Join 23ABC by taking part in National Reading Day!
Over the last few months we've been raising money at 23ABC and the Scripps Howard Foundation, a partner of our company, has matched our donation.
On Monday, January 23, we will be having a special assembly at a local school to celebrate the joy of reading, with a special surprise for the students!
We'd love for all of our viewers to get involved so please take a picture of yourself reading your favorite book and hashtag it #READ23.
We will share those pictures on air Monday morning before our big event!
You can post them on social media or email them in at news@kero.com
