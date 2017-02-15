Probation search leads to arrest of two men with guns

9:59 AM, Feb 15, 2017
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Two men are behind bars after they were allegedly found in possession of multiple guns during a probation search Tuesday.

According to the Bakersfield Police Department, officers were conducting a probation search in the area of Mitchell Avenue and Sterling Road at about 10 a.m.

During the search, police found a stolen .380-caliber handgun, a sawed-off shotgun and several rounds of live ammo. 

Police took 20-year-old Eduardo Leon and 30-year-old Erik Salas into custody. Both now face gun and gang-related charges. 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News