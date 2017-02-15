Probation search leads to arrest of two men with guns

Two men are behind bars after they were allegedly found in possession of multiple guns during a probation search Tuesday.

According to the Bakersfield Police Department, officers were conducting a probation search in the area of Mitchell Avenue and Sterling Road at about 10 a.m.

During the search, police found a stolen .380-caliber handgun, a sawed-off shotgun and several rounds of live ammo.

Police took 20-year-old Eduardo Leon and 30-year-old Erik Salas into custody. Both now face gun and gang-related charges.