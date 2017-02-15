Probation search leads to arrest of two men with guns

Haze
HI: 75°
LO: 58°
HI: 69°
LO: 51°
HI: 64°
LO: 52°
Two men are behind bars after they were allegedly found in possession of multiple guns during a probation search Tuesday.
According to the Bakersfield Police Department, officers were conducting a probation search in the area of Mitchell Avenue and Sterling Road at about 10 a.m.
During the search, police found a stolen .380-caliber handgun, a sawed-off shotgun and several rounds of live ammo.
Police took 20-year-old Eduardo Leon and 30-year-old Erik Salas into custody. Both now face gun and gang-related charges.
On Saturday, February 11, 2017, around noon, the California Highway Patrol were called to a collision on Edison Highway at Fairfax Road.
Two men are behind bars after they were allegedly found in possession of multiple guns during a probation search Tuesday.
The Kern County Sheriff's Office is investigating what they're calling a "suspicious" child death.
The Kern County Coroner's Office says the man killed in Poso Creek died of blunt head injuries.