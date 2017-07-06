Proposed boundary changes could impact students in Northwest Bakersfield

The Kern High School District will look to the community as it considers boundary changes that could impact thousands of students in Northwest Bakersfield.

On Thursday, the district will hold its first forum to discuss redrawing boundary lines that could impact Centennial, Frontier, Liberty, North and Shafter high schools.

The potential changes would impact incoming freshman starting in the 2018-2019 school year.

There are multiple proposals the district will consider. One proposal KHSD officials shared would see all students in the Beardsley School District attend North High School. Previously, a little more than a third of those students ended up at Centennial High School.

The first forum to discuss changes will take place at North High School beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday.

There will be forums at Centennial High on Monday, at Frontier on Wednesday and at Shafter High on July 13. All forums start at 6 p.m.